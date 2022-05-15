Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.10% of ManTech International worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth $6,732,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ManTech International by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in ManTech International by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ManTech International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair raised ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $81.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

