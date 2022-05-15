Raymond James & Associates Buys 17,795 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 237.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.08% of LHC Group worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after buying an additional 85,022 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $119,960,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 667,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,260,000 after buying an additional 118,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,642,000 after buying an additional 131,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHCG. William Blair cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.20.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $164.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.77. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $223.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $571.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. LHC Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

