Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,293 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Barnes Group worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 162,033 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $56.98.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

