Raymond James & Associates Buys 4,097 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $541,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 8,153 shares valued at $870,264. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.55.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $73.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average of $120.70. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 923.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.