Raymond James & Associates Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day moving average is $63.02. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

