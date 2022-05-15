Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,167 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.25% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URA. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 527,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 218,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA URA opened at $20.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

