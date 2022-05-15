Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 221,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 378.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAA. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.54.

About Plains All American Pipeline (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.