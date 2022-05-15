Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Saia were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 1,104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Saia by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 58,223 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 246.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after acquiring an additional 42,372 shares during the period.

SAIA stock opened at $215.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.88.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $273.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.46.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

