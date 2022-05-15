Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDO. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

NYSE GDO opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.14. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

