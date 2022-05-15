Raymond James & Associates Has $3.17 Million Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,222 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after purchasing an additional 260,834 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,183 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG stock opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.35 and a twelve month high of $116.72.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.99. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.