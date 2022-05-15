Raymond James & Associates Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of DT Midstream worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DT Midstream by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 3.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

NYSE:DTM opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.90. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.31.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. On average, analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DTM. Barclays increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

DT Midstream Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.