Raymond James & Associates Has $3.21 Million Stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Black Stone Minerals worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 37,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.39). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 168.75%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

