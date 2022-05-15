Raymond James & Associates Has $3.31 Million Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BeiGene were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth $12,298,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BeiGene by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $132.87 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.00 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.05.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.12) by ($0.12). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 218.25% and a negative return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BeiGene from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.25.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.