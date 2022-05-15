Raymond James & Associates Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,920 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of UFP Industries worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFPI opened at $78.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.40. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.99. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

UFPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,524 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,350 shares of company stock worth $4,185,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

