Raymond James & Associates Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,905,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,139,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,097,000 after purchasing an additional 175,923 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 68.7% in the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,633,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,272,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,027,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,802,000 after purchasing an additional 136,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $61.38 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

