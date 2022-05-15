Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 740.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FDIS stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.92.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.