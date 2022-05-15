Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Loews were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Loews by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Loews by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Loews by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Loews by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.42. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

