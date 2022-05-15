Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Integer worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 76.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 29.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 7,290.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITGR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Integer from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $71.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.28. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $101.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

