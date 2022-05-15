Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.47% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EQL opened at $100.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.15. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $96.41 and a 1-year high of $110.75.

