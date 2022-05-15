Raymond James & Associates Invests $3.45 Million in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 138,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 7.72% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,887,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PVI stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $24.86. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

