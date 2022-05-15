Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,486 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.23% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 143,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $38.72 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $49.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.50.

