Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,024 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.71% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7,403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,048,000.

NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $31.00 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.50.

