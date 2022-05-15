Raymond James & Associates Purchases 14,002 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 175.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,002 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kornit Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Kornit Digital by 891.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KRNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

KRNT stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 365.70 and a beta of 1.91. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $181.38.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $95.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

