Raymond James & Associates Purchases 17,928 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 119.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Power Integrations worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,097,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $316,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,954 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.67.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $84.13 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.62.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

