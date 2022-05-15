Raymond James & Associates Purchases 20,078 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 273,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BHK stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

