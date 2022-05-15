Raymond James & Associates Purchases 3,375 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.36% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 678,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 90,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 50,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 16,349 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.02. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $94.22.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

