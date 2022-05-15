Raymond James & Associates Purchases 58,885 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 104.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,885 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coupang were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Coupang by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599,767 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,845,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,611,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,938,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $13.34 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.22.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

