Raymond James & Associates Purchases 82,561 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 132.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,561 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Clarivate were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth $30,157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Clarivate by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 605,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 113,894 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Clarivate by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLVT opened at $14.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 0.84. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CLVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

