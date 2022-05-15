Raymond James & Associates Purchases 9,870 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 267.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of WD-40 worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $185.70 on Friday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $170.44 and a 1 year high of $279.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.04 and a 200 day moving average of $214.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

