Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,569,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 749.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 121,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 107,002 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 668.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 70,466 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares in the last quarter.

IPAY opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

