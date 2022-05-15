Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alcoa by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alcoa by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,114,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after buying an additional 184,929 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Alcoa by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 471,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after buying an additional 167,821 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58.

AA opened at $58.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

