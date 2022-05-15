Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 142.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of SiTime worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 356,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,685,000 after acquiring an additional 291,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 2,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,887,000 after acquiring an additional 121,765 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SiTime by 2,582.7% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 76,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 73,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SiTime by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 206,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,919 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SiTime by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $785,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $904,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,300 shares in the company, valued at $110,939,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,014 shares of company stock worth $8,728,801. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $197.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.84. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $80.01 and a 52-week high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

