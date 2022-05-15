Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,040 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.07% of Teradata worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teradata by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $289,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,860,208 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDC stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Teradata had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

