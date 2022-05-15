Raymond James & Associates Sells 20,571 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,571 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.11% of TG Therapeutics worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 240.5% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 828,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 125.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 379,122 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 37.8% during the third quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 839,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $68.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on TG Therapeutics from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a market cap of $938.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.25.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.49% and a negative net margin of 4,126.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

