Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,931 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.57% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUA stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

