Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,901 Shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 1.21% of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,701,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 464.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $37.59 on Friday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $37.51 and a one year high of $43.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.50.

