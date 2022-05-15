Raymond James & Associates Sells 5,000 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.17% of Community Health Systems worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CYH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

NYSE CYH opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.92. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $874.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

