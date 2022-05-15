Raymond James & Associates Sells 69,084 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69,084 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.20% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 336,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after buying an additional 188,664 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 144,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 13,450 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000.

FLWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

Shares of FLWS opened at $10.89 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $38.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $469.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

