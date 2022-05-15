Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.74% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,015,000 after buying an additional 151,267 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 157,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $34,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $242,513. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of CPSI opened at $32.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.25. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.