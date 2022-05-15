RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.40% of RBC Bearings worth $23,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,690,000 after acquiring an additional 147,453 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 63.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 246,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,331,000 after acquiring an additional 95,843 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $19,887,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 63.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 228,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88,644 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $159.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $153.19 and a 12 month high of $250.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.79.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

