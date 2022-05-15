RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RH were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RH by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,841 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $538,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in RH by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in RH by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of RH by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,408 shares of company stock worth $144,336,637 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

RH stock opened at $289.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.39. RH has a 52 week low of $270.96 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

