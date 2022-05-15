Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 286,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.67% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,403,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 62.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 163,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 62,883 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 55,254 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 144,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMT opened at $9.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

