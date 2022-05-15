Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Holdings Raised by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

TSLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.33. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.08%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.