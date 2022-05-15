Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 18.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market cap of $643.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.19). Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $177.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

