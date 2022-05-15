Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,643 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.06% of Sonoco Products worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 51.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

SON stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -502.55%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

