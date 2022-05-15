SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of SpartanNash worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,798,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,454,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 178,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 60,308 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 58,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.63. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $37.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

