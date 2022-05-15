Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,530 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 68,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.21 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

