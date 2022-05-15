SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,441 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after buying an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after buying an additional 197,442 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.79 and a 200-day moving average of $165.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.