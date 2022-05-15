St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,108 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,279,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,151,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after purchasing an additional 759,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,254,461 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,413,006,000 after purchasing an additional 197,442 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $147.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.79 and its 200-day moving average is $165.53. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

