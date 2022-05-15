Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,378 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.79 and a 200-day moving average of $165.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.39.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

